College Station ISD School Board Approves Submitting An Application Which Could Lead To More Teacher Pay

College Station ISD administrators have identified 179 teachers who could receive an additional $3,000 to $32,000 dollars next August.

That would be the first lump sum payment of a new state incentive program that CSISD has applied to participate.

Deputy superintendent Molley Perry received school board approval during their November 15 meeting to submit an application for state review.

Perry expects a decision on CSISD’s application next February…which would be three years since the district started the application process.

If the state approves CSISD’s application, Perry says they should know which teachers will receive how much money by late spring.

The eligible teachers are in kindergarten through eighth grade english and language arts, math, and science…along with CSISD early childhood teachers.

