College Station ISD School Board Approves Resolution Adopting Two Pay Raise Options For The 2022-23 School Year

Employees in College Station ISD will receive a pay raise of at least of two percent during the next school year.

CSISD board members passed a resolution at Tuesday’s meeting that also includes an additional raise if voters in November approve decreasing next year’s property tax rate by three cents instead of six cents.

The proposed change in the tax rate is called “Voter Approved Tax Ratification Election or Voter Approved Tax Rate Election”, which is also known as VATRE.

Board member Joshua Benn said it will be up to the community to promote the proposal because state law limits what elected officials can say.

The referendum question was also one of the topics in a survey that was conducted by an outside company hired by CSISD.

Representing the survey company, Matt Gamble told board members that after 300 CSISD voters were contacted in May and were given details, two thirds of those surveyed supported the referendum.

By state law, the CSISD board has to wait until their August meeting to take final action on the referendum.

This week’s board action gives all employees a two percent pay raise.

If voters approve the referendum in November, CSISD teachers and non-administrative employees will receive an additional four percent raise. The additional increase for administrative employees is two percent.

The cost if voters approve, is $25 dollars for every $100,000 dollars of property tax value.

If voters approve, CSISD would receive more than $4 million dollars a year from property taxes and $1.4 million dollars a year in additional state funding.

