College Station ISD School Board Approves Purchasing The First Round Of School Buses Using 2023 Bond Money

College Station ISD school board members start spending money approved by voters in the November 2023 bond issue.

Unanimous approval was given during December’s board meeting to buying 16 school buses at a price of $2.4 million dollars.

Chief financial officer Amy Drozd said this was the first round of purchasing buses.

It will take about one year for the delivery of nine/77 passenger and seven/54 passenger buses.

Superintendent Tim Harkrider, a University of Texas graduate, took some teasing when board member Darin Paine brought up the district was making the purchase from Longhorn Bus Sales. Harkrider then joked about the buses being painted Longhorn burnt orange with maroon colored seats.

