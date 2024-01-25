College Station ISD School Board Approves Paying Employees During Last Week’s Weather Closure

The week after College Station ISD schools were closed due to subfreezing temperatures, the CSISD school board approved paying qualifying employees.

The board on Tuesday (January 23) adopted a resolution that was submitted by human resources director Josh Symank, who asked for approval now instead of waiting until the end of the school year, which caused problems last year.

CSISD was closed last Tuesday (January 16) and had a two hour delay last Wednesday (January 17).

Click HERE to read and download the resolution that was approved during the January 23, 2024 CSISD board meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the January 23, 2024 CSISD board meeting.