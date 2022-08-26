College Station ISD School Board Approves New Internship Program With Texas A&M’s Hotel And Conference Center

21 students at College Station ISD’s College View High School have started a new program at the Texas A&M hotel and conference center.

Before the CSISD school board at this month’s meeting unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU), secondary education director Tiffany Parkerson previewed the new internship program.

Students have started four weeks of classes. On September 15 they will begin their internships.

The hotel and resort management program is one of the options in College View’s career and industry academy.

Click HERE to read and download background information about the College View High School internship program with the Texas A&M hotel and conference center.

Click HERE to read and download the MOU that was approved at the August 16, 2022 College Station ISD school board meeting.

Click below for comments from Tiffany Parkerson from the August 16, 2022 College Station ISD school board meeting.