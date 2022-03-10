College Station ISD School Board Approves Employee Pay Recommendations

Action Tuesday night’s College Station ISD school board meeting included approving two items regarding employee pay.

The CSISD board approved as part of its consent agenda without discussion, paying employees for two days when there was no school last month due to inclement weather. CSISD employees who worked February 3 and/or 4 will receive time and a half up to 40 hours, then overtime for more than 40 hours in a week.

Click HERE to read and download background information about CSISD pay during the February 2022 winter storm.

Click HERE to read and download the resolution that was passed about CSISD pay during the February 2022 winter storm.

The CSISD board also approved for the 2022-23 school year, spending federal pandemic grant money on retention bonuses and incentives for the next school year. $2,000 dollar retention bonuses would go to teachers, counselors, nurses, assessment staff, and other campus professional employees. $1,000 dollar retention bonuses will go to CSISD auxiliary, paraprofessionals, administrators, and other professional employees. Half the retention bonus would be paid at the start of the next school year and the remainder at the start of the second semester.

CSISD will also offer new special education teachers and professional assessment staff a $1,500 dollar hiring bonus for the 2022-23 school year.

Click HERE to read and download information about 2022-23 school year retention bonuses and incentives.

Click below for comments from CSISD chief financial officer Amy Drozd about the 2022-23 retention bonuses and incentives: