College Station ISD School Board Approves Administration’s Reopening Plans

College Station ISD’s website has added information about plans when classes begin August 13.

That’s after recommendations from administrators were approved by school board members during a special meeting on Wednesday.

Click HERE to be directed to CSISD’s archived video of the July 15, 2020 meeting.

Board members agreed with superintendent Mike Martindale that changes are still possible due to future orders by local and state government.

Martindale says parents have until July 30 to decide if their children will be going to classes on campus or receiving instruction online. The superintendent asked parents for their responses as soon as possible to assist with determining how many teachers will be required on campus and/or online.

Parents choosing online instruction were advised they will be more involved to keep their children on track with their classes.

Wednesday’s three hour deliberation began with comments from nine individuals who submitted e-mails for reading during the public comment period. Five of the individuals supported postponing or cancelling on-campus instruction.

Martindale was aware of other districts either deciding or being ordered to delay the start of on-campus classes. But as of Wednesday, CSISD was offering on-campus and online options.

Time was also spent by administrators laying out CSISD’s operational and instructional plans. That was followed by board members asking specific hypothetical questions.

Martindale said CSISD teachers would get more information about their options after he meets with principals on Friday.

The board will continue to review plans when they meet again next Tuesday.

CSISD’s “Back to School 2020” website has three sections. In addition to operational plans and instructional plans, there is a section for frequently asked questions that is expected to grow as administrators receive more questions.

Click below for comments from the July 15, 2020 College Station ISD board meeting.

Listen to “College Station ISD school board approves administration's reopening plans” on Spreaker.