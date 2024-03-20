College Station ISD school board members approve adding a third high school band director at Consolidated and College Station high schools.

Board members were told that most 5-A high schools have four or five band directors.

The unanimous vote during Tuesday’s (March 19) meeting came after board members and administrators discussed upcoming challenges to develop a budget for the 2024-25 school year.

Before considering the new positions, administrators said during a workshop that they were studying possible staffing changes in the 24-25 school year.

The staff study came up again during consideration of the additional band directors.

Superintendent Tim Harkrider said approving the new positions now will lead to a larger pool of applicants.

Listen to “College Station ISD school board approves adding more high school band directors as administrators study staff levels” on Spreaker.