College Station ISD Hosting Strategic Planning “Community Education Summits” Tuesday & Thursday

Postponed by the winter storm, College Station ISD administrators are hosting two public meetings this week as part of the district’s strategic plan.

CSISD’s chief administrative officer Molley Perry says the gatherings on Tuesday and Thursday…described as “community education summits”…begins with hearing from a panel of students. That’s followed by group discussions.

The meetings are part of the process that is expected to lead the CSISD school board later this year to ask voters to consider approving a bond issue this November.

Tuesday’s in person gathering starts at 5:30 inside the Consolidated High School cafeteria. A virtual meeting will be held Thursday, also at 5:30.

Those who live in CSISD are also invited to fill out an online survey. The survey, in English and Spanish, will be open through March 12.

