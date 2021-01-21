College Station ISD is in its second year of a director leading the district’s fine arts program.

Eric Eaks, who moved into the position after leading the College Station High School band, produced a video that was shown at this week’s school board meeting.

The video included three future challenges.

Eaks and board members discussed one way to address a space concern was by building a performing arts center featuring an auditorium seating 1,200 to 1,500.

The other challenges were adding staff and replacing aging equipment and technology.

Click below for comments from the January 19, 2021 College Station ISD school board meeting.

Listen to “College Station ISD fine arts presentation to the school board includes discussion of a future performing arts center” on Spreaker.