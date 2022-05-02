College Station ISD Employees Are Notified That Federal Tax Withholding Tables Were Not Updated Last Year

Approximately 25 College Station ISD employees notified the central office that their paychecks did not have as much federal taxes withheld as they intended.

CSISD communications director Chuck Glenewinkel says that led to a discovery affecting all CSISD employees.

The issue was traced to new tax withholding tables that were not updated on the district’s payroll software from last year through this April.

Glenewinkel says all employees have been notified about how that impacts their withholdings, and CSISD’s payroll staff is helping any employees who wish to amend their W-4 form.

Glenewinkel says the district will not be compensating employees who have to pay more federal taxes.

Click below to hear a statement from College Station ISD communications director Chuck Glenewinkel:

Statement issued by College Station ISD, April 29 2022:

“Earlier this semester, several employees indicated to our payroll department that their federal withholding deductions seemed to be low. After researching the employee concerns, it was determined that the federal tax withholding tables needed to be updated in the district’s payroll software.

CSISD notified all employees earlier this week with individualized information about how this tax table update will impact their withholdings. The district’s payroll staff is helping any employees who wish to amend their W-4 form, which determines the amount of federal deductions.

We regret that this has resulted in confusion and distress to some staff, and we apologize for any frustration this has caused. Any employee needing additional clarification or assistance regarding the issue is encouraged to contact the CSISD business services department.”