College Station ISD Calendar Survey Is Out While Bryan ISD Survey Is Planned For January

December meetings of the Bryan and College Station ISD school boards included the latest in developing calendars for the 2024-25 school year.

Those associated with CSISD are invited to participate in their online survey, which continues through January 5.

Click HERE to be directed to the College Station ISD calendar survey.

Bryan ISD’s calendar survey will take place in January.

A common subject in both December school board meetings was a fall break in October.

Bryan ISD counseling services director Donna Willett said they are still getting feedback about their first ever fall break last semester. College Station ISD secondary education director Tiffany Parkerson said they decided against a fall break as a calendar option for multiple reasons.

Parkerson also said one of the CSISD calendar options gives students off the day after Halloween, which in 2024 is on a Friday. She told the board that the day after Halloween in 2023, there was a slight decline in attendance.

