College Station ISD Bond Construction Update Includes Future Safety Improvements

September’s meeting of the College Station ISD school board included an update on construction projects from the voter approved November 2021 bond issue.

Part of facility director Jon Hall’s report dealt with upcoming safety improvements.

Hall reported that the board is scheduled during October’s board meeting to consider awarding a contract for the first phase of security vestibule “hardening” at all CSISD elementary and intermediate campuses. The second phase, affecting CSISD middle school and high school campuses, would begin in the summer of 2023.

Hall also brought up fencing at Pecan Trail and Cypress Grove intermediate, installation of concrete bollards to block traffic from approaching unidentified campuses, and last summer’s replacement of a fire alarm system at Rock Prairie elementary.

