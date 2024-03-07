College Station ISD Athletic Director’s Presentation To School Board Members Includes Discussion About May’s Bond Issue

A presentation during the College Station ISD school board’s February 20th meeting about the district’s athletics department included a discussion about the May 4th bond issue.

This is the third time that CSISD voters are being asked to approve repairs and improvements at athletic facilities.

A $40,200,000 dollar proposition affects the Consolidated High School fieldhouse and athletic stadium and the College Station High School athletic stadium.

A $13,270,000 dollar proposition would convert the Consolidated and College Station High School baseball and softball fields to artificial turf, and at the Consol softball field there would be a new press box, a new ticket booth, and modifications to sidewalks.

Click below to hear CSISD school board member questions and the responses from superintendent Tim Harkrider and the district’s athletics director Kevin Starnes, during the February 20, 2022 CSISD board meeting.

