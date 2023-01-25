College Station ISD Administrators Propose An Early Resignation Incentive

College Station ISD school board members will take action next month on a proposal to pay some employees who plan to leave the district.

Click HERE to read and download the draft proposal that was discussed during the January 17, 2023 CSISD board meeting.

Chief administrative officer Molley Perry presented the proposed early resignation incentive during this month’s meeting.

Eligible teachers and other professional staff who submit their retirements or resignations by March 20 would receive $500 dollars.

The proposed incentive would be available to eligible CSISD employees under contract whose primary responsibility is to provide and/or directly support students instructional needs.

If adopted by the CSISD board next month, the incentive would also apply to eligible campus administrators, counselors, nurses, librarians, instructional coaches, and special services professional staff.

Click below for comments from Molley Perry during the January 17, 2023 CSISD board meeting.