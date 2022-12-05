College Station Hosts Public Meetings about Texas/University Redevelopment Area

The City of College Station is holding two meetings this week to discuss the Texas/University Redevelopment plan.

The area includes businesses and residences along Texas Avenue from Hensel Street to George Bush Drive and on University Drive from Northpoint Crossing to Fire Station Six.

Staff Planner Matthew Ellis says the area is a main gateway for visitors from Bryan and for those who have exited highway six onto University Drive.

“Focus on welcoming them into the city so they’re not driving along in low density commercial and then all of a sudden boom, there’s Northgate, there’s the campus. We want to taper that development to make it blend a little better,” says Ellis.

Ellis says this is one of four small area plans in the near future.

“We believe as city staff that planning can help us get there and build to prosperity, and prosperity for everyone who lives and works and plays in and around the district,” says Ellis.

Monday’s meeting is for business and property owners. Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public.

Both meeting’s at City Hall start at 6:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE for more information about the Texas/University Redevelopment Area.

Click below to hear Staff Planner Matthew Ellis visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

Listen to “CS Hosts Texas/University Redevelopment Area Meetings” on Spreaker.