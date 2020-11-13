College Station High School’s Principal Is Moving To CSISD’s Central Office

The agenda for next Tuesday night’s College Station ISD school board meeting includes moving the principal of College Station High School to the central office.

Tiffany Parkerson, who is finishing her fifth year as principal, has been on the CSHS campus since it opened eight years ago…first as a teacher and later as an assistant principal.

According to a CSISD news release, Parkerson will start her transition next month as the district’s new executive director of secondary education.

News release from College Station ISD:

College Station ISD Superintendent of Schools Mike Martindale will recommend the hire of Tiffany Parkerson as Executive Director of Secondary Education to the Board of Trustees at its Tuesday, November 17 meeting.

In this role, Parkerson, the current principal at College Station High School, will provide accountability, structure, direction, and support to all CSISD secondary schools (grades 5-12). This will include the implementation of instructional best practices and strategies to improve and sustain student achievement and performance. In addition, she will serve as a liaison between secondary principals and central administration on instructional and program implementation.

“Mrs. Parkerson has been very successful in her 18 years in College Station ISD in all of her previous roles,” Martindale said. “She is a true instructional leader and innovative administrator who will bring much-needed support to our secondary principals and staffs.”

Parkerson will begin transitioning into her new role in December and a search will begin immediately for her replacement at College Station High School.

Parkerson began her career in education in 2003 as an English teacher at A&M Consolidated High School. When College Station High School opened in 2012, she was on its initial staff as an English teacher, instructional coach and also served as the English department chair.

Her administrative experience began in 2013 as she was named assistant principal at CSHS, a role she held until January 2016 when she was named principal of the school.

Parkerson earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from Texas A&M University in 2002 and her Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction in 2010.

She and her husband, Josh, have two children: Walt, a first-grader at Greens Prairie and Willa, who is five years old.