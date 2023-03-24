College Station High School’s Athletic Booster Club Gets Financial Assistance From The CSISD School Board

College Station ISD school board members approve spending almost $74,000 dollars from the 2015 bond issue towards a project requested by the athletic booster club at College Station High School.

The Cougar Club is combining the bond money with more than $107,000 dollars collected in fundraising towards the construction of covered batting cages for the CSHS baseball and softball teams.

Before the 6-1 vote, CSISD chief financial officer Amy Drozd presented the history of the Cougar Club request, which was initially made in November of 2020.

Before Drozd began her presentation, the president of the Consolidated High School athletic booster club, Tracy Melder of the Tiger Club asked CSISD school board members for a similar matching opportunity.

After Drozd finished her presentation, came questions from CSISD board members about the process for considering requests from booster clubs to receive school district money.

Drozd said future booster club requests for school district money will go to campus coordinators.

Drozd also said 2015 bond money was spent last year on athletic projects at Consolidated, involving repairs at Tiger Field, the athletic fieldhouse, and softball dugouts.

She also said that Consolidate has covered batting cages.

CSISD board members were told there is about $42,000 dollars in the 2015 bond fund that is available for other qualifying projects.

Click HERE to read and download background information about the joint funding of covered batting cages at College Station High School.

Click below to hear comments from the March 21, 2023 CSISD board meeting.

