College Station High School Promotes DeAnna Doles to Head Girls Basketball Coach

June 11, 2021 Zach Taylor

College Station assistant DeAnna Doles has been named the new head coach of the Lady Cougar basketball team.

Doles announced her promotion via Twitter Thursday.

Doles has spent the last four seasons as a varsity assistant under Megan Symank, who left the program in May to become the Assistant Athletics Director at CSISD.