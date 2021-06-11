College Station High School Promotes DeAnna Doles to Head Girls Basketball Coach

College Station assistant DeAnna Doles has been named the new head coach of the Lady Cougar basketball team.

Doles announced her promotion via Twitter Thursday.

I am beyond excited to let you all know that I am the new Head Girls Basketball Coach at

College Station High School. I can’t wait to carry on the tradition of excellence that Lady Cougar Basketball is about! pic.twitter.com/ZxjJVqoSqk — DeAnna Doles (@ddoles) June 10, 2021

Doles has spent the last four seasons as a varsity assistant under Megan Symank, who left the program in May to become the Assistant Athletics Director at CSISD.