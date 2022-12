SAN ANTONIO, Texas – College Station High Football is headed to the state championship game for the second straight year.

The Cougars defeated Veterans Memorial Saturday, 33-7 in the 5A Division I State Semifinals at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

They advance to take on Aledo, who they defeated for their first state title back in 2017.

Kick-off is Saturday, December 17th at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Coverage begins at 10:30 on Maverick 100.9.