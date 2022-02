The College Station High School girls basketball team topped Plfugerville Thursday night, 55-50 in the 5A Area Round in Rockdale.

Aliyah Collins scored 19 points for the Lady Cougars, who advance to take on Pflugerville Weiss in the Regional Quarterfinals next week.

Meanwhile, the A&M Consolidated girls are in action Friday night as they face Pflugerville Henrickson in a 2nd round match-up.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. in Rockdale.