College Station Football Coach Huff Leaving for Decatur

College Station High School football coach and campus coordinator Steve Huff is leaving after nine seasons.

Huff will serve as the next head football coach and athletics director at Decatur High School, located northwest of Fort Worth.

Good luck Coach Huff with your new challenge! Thank you for leading the Cougar Football program to become one of the top in Texas! pic.twitter.com/uuQLQFCvmI — CollegeStationCougs (@TheCougarWay) February 17, 2022

A longtime assistant at A&M Consolidated, Huff first left the Brazos Valley in 2006 to become the head man at Midwest City High School in Edmond, Oklahoma.

He returned to B/CS six years later to open the brand new program at College Station.

In eight varsity seasons, Huff led the Cougars to an 88-19 overall record and eight playoff appearances, including the 5A Div. II state championship in 2017.

College Station reached the 5A Div. I title game this past season, but fell to Katy Paetow, 27-24 in overtime at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.