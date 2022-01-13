College Station Firefighters Train In The Former City Hall Building And Respond To More Kitchen Fires

Before the former College Station city hall is demolished, the building has been used as a training location for firefighters. The College Station fire department’s Facebook page has photos showing a recent training exercise involving a simulated smoky building to practice search and rescue techniques, deploying offensive firefighting tactics, and implementing radio communication methods.

The second week of the new year for the College Station fire department has included responding to five structure calls.

Wednesday during the midnight hour, there was a fire inside a wall in a home in the Chimney Hill neighborhood. The cause remains under investigation.

Tuesday night there was a kitchen fire on San Benito that started from an electric short in the stove. Firefighters kept the fire contained to the kitchen area.

Another kitchen stove fire took place Tuesday afternoon on Jones Butler Road. The stove caught fire while it was in self-cleaning mode.

Monday night, CSFD assisted Bryan firefighters with a cooking fire.

And last Saturday, firefighters responded to the report of haze in a parking garage on Polo Road turned out that the haze was fog.