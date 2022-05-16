College Station Firefighters Respond To Three Weekend Structure Fire Alarms

College Station firefighters responded to three structure fire alarms over the weekend.

Monday around 1:30 a.m. across Harvey Road from the mall, firefighters went to The Ivy apartments where they found a heating element in an oven was arcing. The oven was unplugged, which prevented sparks from igniting the apartment.

A Sunday afternoon structure fire alarm in the area of John Crompton Park around Holleman West and Woodsman Drive turned out to be exposed wires sparking under the kitchen sink. The breaker was turned off, which prevented the fire from spreading.

Saturday just before one a.m., north of the Northgate district at Normandy Square apartments, firefighters found a wall outlet that melted and was smoking. The power was shut off, which prevented the fire from spreading.

And the weekend before, the night of Sunday, May 8, CSFD assisted South Brazos County firefighters with a fire to an unoccupied storage building near a mobile home.