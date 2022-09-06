College Station Firefighters Respond To Three Structure Fire Alarms In A 22 Hour Period

September 6, 2022 Bill Oliver
Image from the College Station fire department.
College Station firefighters respond to three alarms of structure fires in a 22 hour period during the second half of the holiday weekend.

Sunday night in the Barracks neighborhood, CSFD responded to what turned out to be smoke generated from a dryer’s lint filter at a home on Cullen Trail.

Monday morning at an apartment complex on Southwest Parkway, smoke in an apartment was caused by a HVAC motor that blew up. While on the scene, firefighters convinced apartment management to replace smoke detectors throughout the complex.

And Monday night at a home on San Pedro Drive, CSFD discovered a fire alarm was triggered by steam from boiling pasta.