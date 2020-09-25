College Station Firefighters Respond To Smelling Smoke & Bryan Police Respond To A Car Hitting A Tree

College Station firefighters responding to the report of a convenience store fire during the Friday morning commute discovered a slight haze inside the building. There was no fire at the Tetco store at Harvey and Texas and there was no evidence of excessive heat or anything still burning. CSFD says the smell of smoke might have come from kicking on the heater for the first time this fall as a layer of dust burns off the heating elements.

Bryan police are investigating whether alcohol had anything to do with a car striking a tree Thursday night on South College between Carson and Coulter. Three people were taken to the hospital. The driver and one of the passengers had serious but non-life threatening injuries. A second passenger had minor injuries. No one was ejected, and it’s unknown if anyone was wearing seat belts.