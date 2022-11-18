College Station Firefighters Respond Thursday To Two Apartment Fires And A Trash Fire At Consolidated High School

The College Station fire department responded to two apartment complexes Thursday for structure fires.

The first call, around 6:30 Thursday morning, was at The Grand on Harvey Road. The resident said he extinguished a fire in the bathroom ceiling after the smoke detector went off. CSFD determined circuit wires to the HVAC unit burned at the connection to the wires. Maintenance responded and the apartment was naturally ventilated.

The second call came Thursday just before 1 p.m. at The Dominik apartments. Firefighters found a slight haze and electrical smell. An HVAC technician had already cut the power and no fire or emergency was found.

Thanks to the WTAW listener texting that they saw 15 emergency vehicles Thursday afternoon outside Consolidated High School. A College Station ISD spokesman says there was an evacuation following a fire in a trash can inside a bathroom. The fire was reported around 3:30, which is about 20 minutes before classes were scheduled to be dismissed. There was a delay in some buses taking students home. According to a CSFD spokesman, the reporting person stated there was a fire in the first floor bathrooms near the main entry. The ladder truck from station 2 entered the school and found the restrooms blacked out from smoke. The crew donned their SCBA and entered the area with fire extinguishers to contain the fire. The crew from station 4 removed smoke from the building so students could re-enter. No injuries reported. The amount of damage is yet unknown. The cause is being investigated by CSFD Fire Marshals.