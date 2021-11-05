College Station Firefighters Reminder Of Outdoor Fires That Are And Are Not Allowed

College Station firefighters responded Thursday night to the neighborhood near Lincoln Recreation Center.

A resident reported their college-aged neighbors on Thompson Street were burning in their backyard.

Firefighters discovered a small campfire using firewood and not trash or construction debris and the fire was contained.

CSFD tells us that small and attended backyard campfires are allowed. Bonfires and trash fires are not allowed.

Click HERE to read and download CSFD’s chart showing outdoor fires that are and are not allowed.