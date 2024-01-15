College Station Firefighters Move A Pet Tortoise Indoors

College Station firefighters were out in 20 degree weather on Monday to move an adult tortoise inside the home of his owner.

Photos of the move were posted to CSFD’s social media.

Fire engine driver Dominik Beran said they took the owner’s suggestion and used a recycling cart to move Jack the tortoise indoors.

CSFD’s Facebook post with photos of the move stated that adult male tortoises typically measure between 24 to 30 inches long and weighs in between 70 and 120 pounds.

Click below to hear comments from Dominik Beran, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver: