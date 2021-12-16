College Station Firefighters Investigating A Thursday Morning House Fire

No one was injured from a house fire Thursday morning north of College Station’s Brian Bachmann Park.

CSFD fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire on Wildrye, which is between Rock Prairie and Ponderosa.

Three and a half minutes after receiving the first of multiple 9-1-1 calls, firefighters found the attic and back patio area fully involved.

A pet that ran away from the backyard was found.

The occupants, who were at work, are being assisted by CSFD’s community action response team and the Red Cross.