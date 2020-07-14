College Station Firefighters Evacuate An Apartment Building Due To A Natural Gas Leak

There was a partial evacuation of a College Station apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. The College Station fire department evacuated one building containing 16 units at Sundance apartments on Harvey Road. That’s after the discovery of carbon monoxide, which was traced to several gas leaks. CSFD reports no immediate injuries. But those who were exposed to encouraged to go to the hospital to be tested. CSFD reports natural gas was shut off to the entire complex and Atmos Energy was contacted.

Last weekend, CSFD responded to the initial report of a structure fire that turned out to be a dumpster fire. How the fire started to large commercial roll-off dumpster is unknown. No other property was damaged from the fire last Saturday during the midnight hour on Knox Drive, which is west of the intersection of Wellborn and Deacon.