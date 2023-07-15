College Station Firefighters Association Asks The City Council For Higher Pay

The College Station city council has a proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year that gives city employees a six percent pay raise and no additional cost for health insurance premiums.

Two days after the council received the proposed budget, a member of the College Station firefighters association told council members that was a small step in the right direction.

Nick Sutton said “an alarming number of members are leaving after only attending a few years, just when they are attaining a high level of proficiency and with them leaves tens of thousands of dollars spent on training and development.”

Sutton said some former College Station firefighters can justify living here but commute out of town due to the pay differential.

