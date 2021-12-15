College Station Firefighters Ask You To Check Your Fan Vents Following Multiple Fires

College Station firefighters ask you to inspect vent fans.

That’s after responding to several bathroom vent fires in the past few years.

The latest was Tuesday night at the Pearl apartments.

Firefighters responding to a resident who heard his smoke detector found a vent fan on the floor that had melted and was still on fire.

Damage was limited to where the fan fell. No one was injured.

CSFD asks residents to inspect vent fans and either clean them, replace them, or request help from your landlord.