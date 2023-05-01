College Station Fire Marshal Arrests An Apartment Resident For A False Fire Alarm

An evacuation of a College Station apartment complex at three in the morning last Wednesday was the result of a resident pulling a fire alarm when there was no fire.

A College Station fire investigator who watched security video saw one man pulling the alarm while another was recording on his smartphone.

After the fire alarm was activated, two returned to their apartment.

According to the CSFD arrest report, 19 year old William Fincken acknowledged it was not a good idea to pull the alarm when there was no fire…adding he did it partially due to what he called “liquid courage”.

Fincken is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.