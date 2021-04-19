College Station Fire Department Weekend Activity

The College Station fire department responded to two cooking fires on Saturday.

Just before noon, crews arrived at the Waterwood Townhomes on Krenek Tap, where the fire had already been put out. Fifteen minutes later, crews responded to Alpine Circle near Lemontree Park, where residents had extinguished the fire with a dry chemical extinguisher. In both incidents, firefighters helped evacuate smoke from the residence.

CSFD is still investigating the cause of a fire on Friday at a home on Turnberry Circle off Victoria Avenue. When crews arrived, the living room, attic and kitchen were fully involved. 24 firefighters from multiple stations responded to the fire. No injuries were reported.