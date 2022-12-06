College Station Fire Department Activity

College Station firefighters responded to a pair of alarms Monday night.

At a home on Coastal Drive, which is north of Hallaran pool between Rock Prairie and Ponderosa, a resident was burned during a cooking oil fire as they moved the fire from the stove to the back porch. CSFD paramedics treated the burns then transported the patient. there was no major fire damage.

Also on Monday evening, an alarm to Campus Village apartments turned out to be a false alarm, quoting a CSFD spokesman, “due to an unnecessary discharge of a fire extinguisher.” As for any consequences to those handling the extinguisher, the CSFD spokesman tells WTAW News that “In these cases, the deputy fire marshal will review footage from security cameras and other evidence. If an individual is identified, they are charged with criminal mischief. This case is under investigation.”

Sunday night around 10:25, an alarm at the Flats on 12 apartments on Harvey Mitchell turned out to be an electrical fire outside one of the buildings. An air conditioning wire harness was arcing, causing some charring to the H-VAC access panel. There was no fire damage to the apartment building and there were no injuries.

Saturday morning just after 7 at the Cedar Creek apartments near University and Lincoln, the back of a dryer caught fire due to clogged dryer vent. The 9-1-1 operator instructed the caller to turn the dryer off and keep the dryer door closed. The fire extinguished itself before firefighters arrived.

And CSFD responded Saturday just after 2 a.m. to a College Station police report of a pedestrian being hit in the Northgate district by a hit and run driver. The hit and run was part of an arrest report of someone who was charged with giving a false name. No information was given about the condition of a man who was pushed into traffic on University between Boyett and Wellborn by two men. WTAW News has asked CSPD for additional details.