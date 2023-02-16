College Station Fire Chief Presents Annual Report To The City Council

The College Station fire chief’s annual report to the city council included comments about current and future challenges.

Chief Richard Mann brought up supply chain issues delaying the construction of fire engines and ambulances and inflation raising the prices of those vehicles.

Mann also said medical supplies for EMS units were more difficult to obtain.

The chief also talked about staffing challenges to hire and retain firefighters and fire department building inspectors…the latter being a key to proactive fire prevention.

Mann said in the last ten years, the fire department hired 145 people and 50 left. Currently, CSFD has 14 vacancies.

Click HERE to read and download the fire chief’s presentation materials at the February 9, 2023 College Station city council meeting. This document includes statistics of CSFD fire and EMS activity during 2022.

Click below to hear some of Richard Mann’s comments during the February 9, 2023 College Station city council meeting.