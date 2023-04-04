College Station Fire And Police Respond To A Car Fire That Was Intentionally Set

A 21 year old man tells College Station firefighters that he “thought it would be cool” to set his car on fire.

It took two fire engines to put out the car fire in the parking lot of Lemontree Park Saturday at three in the morning.

According to the CSFD arrest report, Zachary Parker said he poured gasoline “all over” his car and set it on fire with a butane torch lighter.

Parker, who was arrested on charges of arson and public intoxication, is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $10,300 dollars.