College Station Finalizes Costco Agreement

In October, the College Station City Council, without discussion, approved the city’s agreement with Costco.

Natalie Ruiz, Director of Economic Development and Tourism, says they are scheduled to close on the property this month.

“They have to be open for business before the end of 2023. I would be surprised if you didn’t see activity on the site by the end of January,” says Ruiz.

Ruiz says negotiations with other businesses have not started because the city just went under contract with a local brokerage firm to represent them on the remaining land surrounding Costco.

“We’re putting the remaining 28 acres on the market for one developer to take it down, and develop it, and carve it into multiple uses,” says Ruiz.

Ruiz expects Costco, a regional retailer, to have a larger draw than a specialized retailer.

