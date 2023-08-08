College Station Councilmembers Are Told To Expect More Conversations About The Northgate District

The College Station city council is told to expect more discussions about the Northgate district.

Deputy city manager Jeff Capps reported during the council’s July 27th meeting that updates will be given from the police and community services departments.

Capps was responding to a request from councilman William Wright for the city to initiate conversations with Northgate businessowners.

Capps said the dialogue with businessowners needs to include someone from the private sector to be a champion for Northgate.

Click below to hear comments from the July 27, 2023 College Station city council meeting.