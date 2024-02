Councilman William Wright visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the sewer lift station project, his takeaways from the strategic retreat, Wolf Pen Creek, affordable housing, a future recreation center, the former Macy’s store building, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, February 16, 2024.

Listen to “College Station Councilman William Wright on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.