College Station Councilman Takes Offense At Bryan Saying They Are The Home Of Texas A&M

There are some College Station residents and at least one council member who took offense at the Bryan city council.

That’s after Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson earlier this month presented proclamations to Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp and board of regents member Phil Adams of Bryan.

During the February 11 College Station council meeting, Dennis Maloney brought up while Bryan has one of the system campuses, that doesn’t mean claiming the right to be the home of the flagship.

Maloney says College Station “We are Aggieland, and we are home of Texas A&M University. And stopping the disinformation that is being propagated by competing cities.”

Maloney also read a resident’s letter about A&M’s founding, which in part stated “the regents and Bryan city council actions display a spectacular ignorance of the facts”.

Maloney finished his remarks during the last council meeting to get a staff update on the city’s branding efforts.

