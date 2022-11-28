College Station Councilman Responds To Citizen’s Call For The City To End Its Membership With The Texas Municipal League

There was a public challenge to the city of College Station participating in the Texas Municipal League (TML) during the city council’s November 10.

Councilman Dennis Maloney, whose request to support the TML’s legislative goals was unanimously approved, defended the city’s relationship with the statewide organization following city issues in Austin.

Maloney is a member of the TML legislative affairs committee.

TML’s seven page priority list that was approved by the College Station council includes stopping the legislature from another attempt to prohibit cities from paying to be part of the organization.

TML’s highest priority is to defeat anything that is detrimental to cities…even if that means sacrificing beneficial bills.

Click HERE to read and download the TML resolution that was approved during the November 10, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from Dennis Maloney during the November 10, 2022 College Station city council meeting.