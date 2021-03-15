College Station Councilman Calls On The Governor To Bring Back Mandatory Face Covering Law

While College Station city council members at their last meeting followed the governor’s new executive order by removing the requirement of wearing face coverings with enforcement power, councilman John Crompton said he voted yes “under great protest”.

Crompton called on the council at their next meeting, to consider his resolution calling on the governor to bring back a mandatory face covering law.

Crompton said Greg Abbott’s decision is “egregiously irresponsible that is totally out of line with all the medical evidence”, it was done “to make a political point”, and “inhibits us totally from engaging in the health, safety, and welfare of our residents, which is our primary mission.”

Click below for comments from John Crompton during the March 11, 2021 College Station city council meeting.

