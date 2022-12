College Station Councilman Bob Yancy visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about what he would like to accomplish on city council, things he sees differently now as a councilman, communicating with citizens, working with other elected officials, city owned land and property investments, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, December 16, 2022.

