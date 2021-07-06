College Station Council Votes To Not Abandon Residential Property South Of The Texas A&M Campus

The College Station city council decides to keep control of about 2,000 square feet of residential property in the Southside residential neighborhood.

A five to one council majority agreed with a Southside developer to not abandon property south of the Texas A&M campus at Ayrshire and Angus.

Robert Starnes, who lives in one home and owns four other homes in the neighborhood, was opposed to the land being used for future development.

Linda Harvell made the motion to deny the request…in part because Ayrshire is a very old and a very narrow street.

Councilman Dennis Maloney seconded the motion after saying the city should not give up ownership of any land.

Mayor Karl Mooney was the only council member who voted against the motion to deny the request. The majority vote was also against the staff recommendation to approve the request.

A Dallas woman sought the land previously owned by her father, to combine an adjacent lot she owns, to develop a yet to be determined residential structure.

