College Station Council Votes 4-3 Granting Future Construction Of 300 Apartments

Most members of the College Station city council liked the concept of building 300 apartments with the intent to serve the local medical community.

But the council voted four to three at their August 11 meeting to change the land use and allow the development to move forward east of Baylor and Scott White hospital and behind a nursing home.

The council’s vote followed the planning and zoning commission (P&Z) supporting the project by a four to two margin.

City staff recommended against changing the land use from a medical district.

Elizabeth Cunha, who voted yes, had a concern that P&Z and not the council will decide where roads will be located.

Mayor Karl Mooney, who voted yes, had concerns that included the long term possibility of multiple apartment complexes along Midtown Drive.

Dennis Maloney and John Crompton voted no. Both supported city staff’s desire to maintain the medical district designation.

Also voting yes were John Nichols and Bob Brick.

Also voting no was Linda Harvell.

Click HERE to read and download agenda information from the city of College Station.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the city of College Station.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the developer of the apartment complex.

Click below for a sampling of comments from the August 11, 2022 College Station city council meeting.