College Station Council Member Questions Why The City Requires Private Companies To Wash Recyclable Trash Collection Trucks

The College Station city council at its last meeting approved a contract, allowing another for-profit company to offer the collection of recyclable materials.

Before the vote, councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha asked why the contract requires the equipment to be washed at least once a week.

Interim public works director Pete Caler said it was a sanitary issue involving organic trash being mixed with the recyclables.

While voting for the contract, Cunha said she is opposed to requiring private haulers to wash their equipment.

Caler is filling in as public works director as the search continues for the successor to Donald Harmon, who retired in April after working for the city of College Station for more than 21 years.

