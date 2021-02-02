College Station Council Continues To Discuss New Housing Occupancy Limits

College Station residents, property owners, and housing developers have another opportunity to tell city staff what think of proposed changes to regulating the number of unrelated occupants living together.

Three public meetings this month about something called the restricted occupancy ordinance…or ROO for short…was the only city council direction following last Thursday’s 90 minute discussion.

Councilman John Crompton was tired of discussing the subject for months.

Click below for comments from John Crompton during the January 28, 2021 College Station city council meeting.

Last year, code enforcement investigated 27 complaints of more than four unrelated living together. 26 did not result in filing a complaint. Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha was troubled by private citizens taking photos of possible violations.

Click below for comments from Elizabeth Cunha during the January 28, 2021 College Station city council meeting.

The council gave staff no direction on three recommendations as alternatives to a new ordinance. One would require more onsite parking. Another would increase fines for common code violations, and the third would revoke registration permits from the owner of the offending property.

The council also learned that half of the code enforcement department’s open and active cases is evenly split between owner occupied and rental housing.