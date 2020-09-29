College Station Council Approves Reconnecting Jones-Butler Road

College Station city council members say they are correcting a mistake made more than ten years ago that closed Jones-Butler Road, a main route between Texas A&M and south College Station.

Councilman John Nichols recalled the decision against spending one or two million dollars to keep Jones-Butler open when the state built an interchange at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Wellborn Road.

During the council’s last meeting, there was a unanimous vote to award a $1.8 million dollar design contract to extend Jones-Butler Road to the south under Harvey Mitchell and continue to a roundabout that will connect with Holleman South and Dowling North.

That will be part of the state modifying the Harvey Mitchell bridge over Jones-Butler as part of widening the highway between Wellborn and north of FM 60.

Construction on the less than half-mile and $10 million dollar project replaces the asphalt pavement with concrete. The project also includes curbs, gutters, an underground storm sewer, new sidewalks, and relocating overhead utility lines.

Construction is not expected to start for more than two years. Widening Harvey Mitchell is slated to begin before the end of this year.

Click HERE to read and download background information about the Jones-Butler Road extension project.

Click below for comments from the September 24, 2020 College Station city council meeting. Speakers include assistant public works director Emily Fisher and city council members Linda Harvell and John Nichols.

Listen to “College Station city council approves reconnecting Jones-Butler Road” on Spreaker.